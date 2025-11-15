Kohinoor Foods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 106.46% to Rs 48.29 croreNet Loss of Kohinoor Foods reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 106.46% to Rs 48.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.2923.39 106 OPM %-1.8816.20 -PBDT0.750.16 369 PBT-0.70-1.34 48 NP-0.70-0.09 -678
