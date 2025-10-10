Friday, October 10, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kolte Patil Developers acquires 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, Pune

Kolte Patil Developers acquires 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, Pune

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

With estimated gross development value of Rs 1,400 cr

Kolte Patil Developers has acquired a ~7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, Pune, with an estimated saleable area of ~1.9 million square feet and a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ~Rs. 1,400 crore.

Bhugaon, Pune, is emerging as a desirable residential destination, with a blend of natural surroundings and excellent urban connectivity. This land parcel is surrounded by premium localities like Bavdhan and Kothrud, adjacent to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and close to the Shivaji Nagar Railway station. Furthermore, major employment hubs are in the vicinity, making it an attractive choice for homebuyers. The project is conveniently located close to social infrastructure comprising schools, hospitals, shopping malls and entertainment hubs, adding to the attractiveness of the micro-market.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

