Friday, October 10, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Subex soars on bagging Netherlands telecom contract

Subex soars on bagging Netherlands telecom contract

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Subex hit an upper limit of 10% at Rs 13.17 after the company won a $6.62 million contract from a leading telecom operator in the Netherlands.

The deal covers a six-year period, with an option to extend by two more years. Subex will deliver a single, converged platform for MVNO billing and wholesale partner settlement.

The contract extends an existing partnership across routing, interconnect, OTT, SMS, direct carrier billing, and wholesale billing. Services will be fully managed from Subexs UK datacenter.

The project aims to merge all wholesale billing and reporting functions into one platform. It targets improved efficiency, lower costs, and continued 99% SLA compliance.

 

The Netherlands operator has a large wholesale footprint that supports several MVNOs. It is expanding its broadband network to enhance service quality and operational efficiency.

Subex provides AI-driven telecom solutions for business assurance, fraud management, and partner ecosystem management. It serves over 100 countries worldwide.

On a consolidated basis, Subex reported net profit of Rs 12.81 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.21 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales declined 2.58% YoY to Rs 66.40 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jubilant HollisterStier expands its sterile injectable manufacturing capacity at Spokane unit in the US

Jubilant HollisterStier expands its sterile injectable manufacturing capacity at Spokane unit in the US

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

TCS' net profit slips 5% QoQ in Q2 FY26; declares dividend of Rs 11/sh

TCS' net profit slips 5% QoQ in Q2 FY26; declares dividend of Rs 11/sh

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Slips 3.11%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Slips 3.11%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 0.93%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 0.93%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon