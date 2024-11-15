Kothari Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 99.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 265.95% to Rs 20.42 croreNet profit of Kothari Industrial Corporation declined 99.86% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 265.95% to Rs 20.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.425.58 266 OPM %2.20-22.94 -PBDT0.70-0.86 LP PBT0.09-0.87 LP NP0.0964.34 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content