Kothari Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.48% to Rs 276.30 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 526.01% to Rs 32.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.45% to Rs 992.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1386.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kothari Products reported to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.48% to Rs 276.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 323.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.