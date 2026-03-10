KPI Green commissions additional capacity in ongoing GUVNL solar IPP project
KPI Green Energy has successfully commissioned an additional 24.2 MW AC / 35.01 MW DC capacity in its ongoing 250 MW AC / 350 MW DC grid-connected solar IPP project awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).
With this commissioning, the total commissioned capacity under the project has reached 48.4 MW AC /69.41 MW DC, reflecting the Company's steady progress in the execution of the project. The project forms part of the 250 MW AC (350 MW DC) grid-connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Project awarded to KPI Green Energy through a competitive bidding process.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 10:51 AM IST