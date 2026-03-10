PTC Industries' UK-based subsidiary inks five-year collaboration pact with Coolbrook

PTC Industries said that Trac Precision Solutions has signed a multi-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Coolbrook Oy to collaborate on the machining and manufacture of components for Coolbrook's RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology.

Coolbrook is a technology and engineering firm focused on reducing carbon emissions in heavy industries. The company develops advanced rotating technology that can generate very high industrial temperatures without burning fossil fuels.

Trac Precision Solutions, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of PTC Industries, is a UK based manufacturer of high-precision components serving aerospace, defence, power generation and emerging clean technology sectors. With expertise in turbine blades, vanes and complex machined components, Trac delivers mission-critical solutions to leading global OEMs through advanced manufacturing processes and rigorous quality systems.

Under this structured framework, Coolbrook has expressed its intention to appoint Trac as its preferred machining partner for aerofoil machining, supporting the manufacture of first-generation RDH units and subsequent industrial scale-up. The engagement includes early-stage Design for Manufacture (DfM) collaboration, production readiness initiatives, and support for future design optimisation.

This agreement represents a significant step in Tracs strategic expansion into high-value industrial electrification and clean technology manufacturing, reinforcing the Groups commitment to participating in next-generation global industrial transitions.

Coolbrooks RDH technology is capable of reaching temperatures of up to 1700C and is designed to electrify high-temperature industrial processes. By replacing fossil fuel combustion in traditionally hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, cement, petrochemicals and chemicals, the technology offers a pathway to materially reduce CO₂ emissions across energy-intensive industries.

"By engaging at the design stage, Trac is working closely with Coolbrooks engineering teams to enhance manufacturability, improve production efficiency, and support industrialisation at scale," the company said in a statement.

PTC Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of precision metal components for critical and high performance applications, with a legacy spanning over six decades.

The company had reported 28.86% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.35 crore on a 132.41% increase in revenue to Rs 155.53 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip advanced 0.99% to currently trade at Rs 17435 on the BSE.

