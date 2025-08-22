Friday, August 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gem Aromatics ends with 30.27 times subscription

Gem Aromatics ends with 30.27 times subscription

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 29.61 crore shares as against 97.82 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Gem Aromatics received bids for 29,61,15,202 shares as against 97,82,363 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 30.27 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 55.28 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 45.06 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 10.31 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 August 2025 and it closed on 21 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 309 and 325 per share.

The offer comprised fresh issue of up to 53,84,615 equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 325 and 56,63,430 equity shares at the lower price band of Rs 309 aggregating Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale up to 85,00,000 equity shares aggregating Rs 276 crore at the upper price band of Rs 325 and Rs 263 crore at the lower price band of Rs 309.

 

The company proposes to utilized the net proceeds from the issue towards repayment and/or repayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiary, Krystal Ingredients Private Limited amounting Rs 140 crore and the balance towards general corporate purposes. As on June 30, 2025, the total borrowings under the various financing arrangements of the company and its subsidiaries aggregated to Rs 259.842 crore.

Gem Aromatics is an established manufacturer of specialty ingredients, including, essential oils, aroma chemicals and value-added derivatives in India with a track record of over two decades. The company offers a diversified portfolio of products, ranging from the Mother Ingredients to its various value-added derivatives. Its products find application across a broad spectrum of industries, such as, oral care, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, wellness and pain management and personal care.

The company has established long standing relationships with several domestic and global corporate customers such as, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Dabur India, Patanjali Ayurved, SH Kelkar and Company, Rossari Biotech, Symrise, doTERRA, Ventos So Brasil Eireli and Anhui Hautian Spices as well as several domestic and global merchant traders.

Ahead of the IPO, Gem Aromatics on Monday, 18 August 2025, raised Rs 135.37 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 41.65 lakh shares at Rs 325 each to 14 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.38 crore and total income of Rs 503.95 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

