Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangal Electrical Industries IPO subscribed 9.46 times

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO subscribed 9.46 times

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 4.96 crore shares as against 52.53 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Mangal Electrical Industries received bids for 4,96,74,638 shares as against 52,53,301 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Friday (22 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 9.46 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 20 August 2025 and it will close on 22 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 533 and 561 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 26 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises entirely of fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating to Rs 400 crore.

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, about Rs 87.8563 crore will be used to meet capital expenditure including civil works of Unit IV expansion at Reengus (Sikar District, Rajasthan); Rs 101.2665 crore for repayment/ prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; Rs 122 crore for funding working capital requirements of the company and balance for general corporate purposes.

Mangal Electrical Industries, promoted by Rahul Mangal, specializes in processing transformer components, including transformer laminations, CRGO slit coils, amorphous cores, coil and core assemblies, wound and toroidal cores, and oil-immersed circuit breakers. Additionally, it manufactures transformers and customized products for the power infrastructure industry.

The order book (for all the business segments) as end of June 30, 2025, stood at Rs 294.1978 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, Mangal Electrical Industries on Tuesday, 19 August 2025, raised Rs 119.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 21.39 lakh shares at Rs 561 each to 10 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 47.31 crore and total income of Rs 549.42 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

KP Green Engineering successfully Asia's Largest Galvanizing Kettle at its Matar unit

KPI Green Energy incorporates SPV named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP'

Gem Aromatics ends with 30.27 times subscription

Nifty ends below 24,900 as six-day rally ends; Powell's Jackson Hole speech in focus

INR slides back to one-week low as dollar rebounds

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

