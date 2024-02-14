Sensex (    %)
                        
KPI Green Energy Q3 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
KPI Green Energy's consolidated net profit jumped 46.87% to Rs 50.60 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 34.45 crore posted in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 330.11 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 84.20% YoY.
Profit before tax in Q3 FY24 was at Rs 71.77 crore, up 68.71% from Rs 42.54 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
For Q3 FY24, EBITDA jumped 74.4% to Rs 104.78 crore as against Rs 60.07 crore recorded in same quarter last year.
Total expenses increased 89.30% to Rs 259.55 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 137.11crore in Q3 FY23. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 190.94 crore (up 71.22%YoY), finance cost was at Rs 23.05 crore (up 96.67%YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 4.33 crore (up 116.5%YoY).
KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.
The scrip was flat at Rs 2,011.55 on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

