Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DXY lingers near 2-week low amid escalating EU-US trade tensions

DXY lingers near 2-week low amid escalating EU-US trade tensions

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

The dollar index is extending slide for the third straight day to its lowest level in almost two-weeks. Escalating tensions between US and EU over trade tariffs are weighing on sentiments. President Donald Trump, attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, reportedly remained firm on his plan to acquire Greenland. US President Donald Trump said there is no going back on his ambitions regarding Greenland, alongside earlier threats to impose new 10% tariffs on eight European Union (EU) countries, fuelling concerns over slower economic growth. DXY, that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.39, marginally down on the day.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

United Spirits Q3 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 529 cr

United Spirits Q3 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 529 cr

India has accelerated its growth during periods of global slowdown and supply-chain disruptions

India has accelerated its growth during periods of global slowdown and supply-chain disruptions

India and EU are on cusp of historic FTA, says European Commission President

India and EU are on cusp of historic FTA, says European Commission President

Nifty tad below 25,100 level; consumer durables shares decline

Nifty tad below 25,100 level; consumer durables shares decline

Amagi Media Labs lists at discount despite strong subscription

Amagi Media Labs lists at discount despite strong subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayShadowfax Technologies IPODividend Stocks TodayHindustan Zinc Q3 FY26 ResultsPersonal Finance