KPI Green Energy rallies after arm bags 26.15 MW solar power projects

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
KPI Green Energy jumped 4.67% to Rs 1,761.90 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia has received solar power project from various companies under Captive Power Producer (CPP).
The order has received from 20 companies and the aggregate order size is 26.15 MW. The order is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25, in various tranches.
KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.
The companys consolidated net profit increased 35.4% to Rs 43.04 crore on 58.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 289.36 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

