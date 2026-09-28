KPIL secures gas pipeline project in UAE
Kalpataru Projects International has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of a gas pipeline project in the United Arab Emirates. According to the company's project classification, the 'Major' project is valued over Rs 4,000 crore.
Commenting on the win, Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "We are delighted to secure this prestigious international project, which reinforces our proven capabilities and robust track record in the global Oil and Gas sector. This win stands as a powerful testament to our technical expertise, operational excellence and capability to scale global operations.
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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 9:31 AM IST