Monday, August 18, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPL receives nod to sell its anti-cancer drug Bleomycin 15 IU in Mexico

KPL receives nod to sell its anti-cancer drug Bleomycin 15 IU in Mexico

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Kwality Pharmaceutical has received registration for Bleomycin 15 IU in Mexico for sale and distribution.

Bleomycin is a widely used anti-cancer medicine, effective in the treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma, testicular cancer, and certain squamous cell carcinomas.

The company said, "This approval further strengthens our expansion into highly regulated markets, reinforcing our commitment to delivering quality oncology products globally."

The projected business potential is around 1 million USD in the first year, and supplies will commence before the end of Q2FY26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dilip Buildcon JV receives LoA for Rs 1503 cr Gurugram Metro project

Dilip Buildcon JV receives LoA for Rs 1503 cr Gurugram Metro project

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

India's electronics exports up around 47% on year in first quarter of FY26

India's electronics exports up around 47% on year in first quarter of FY26

NSE SME ANB Metal Cast forges a steady debut, shines with premium listing

NSE SME ANB Metal Cast forges a steady debut, shines with premium listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon