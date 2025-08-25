Kra Leasing consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.33% to Rs 0.86 croreNet profit of Kra Leasing declined 33.33% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 28.33% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.861.20 -28 OPM %81.4087.50 -PBDT0.701.05 -33 PBT0.701.05 -33 NP0.560.84 -33
