Kra Leasing consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Kra Leasing consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 28.33% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of Kra Leasing declined 33.33% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 28.33% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.861.20 -28 OPM %81.4087.50 -PBDT0.701.05 -33 PBT0.701.05 -33 NP0.560.84 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

