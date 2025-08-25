Monday, August 25, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
British Pound net speculative shorts fall sharply

British Pound net speculative shorts fall sharply

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators sharply reduced net short positions in the Pound futures market from a two and half year low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 25185 contracts in the data reported through August 19, 2025. This was a weekly decline of 13908 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

