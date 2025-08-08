Aeonx Digital Technology consolidated net profit declines 18.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 150.54% to Rs 16.26 croreNet profit of Aeonx Digital Technology declined 18.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 150.54% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.266.49 151 OPM %-0.55-0.77 -PBDT0.940.97 -3 PBT0.580.80 -28 NP0.490.60 -18
