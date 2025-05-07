Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 487.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.53% to Rs 472.88 croreNet profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 487.84% to Rs 32.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.53% to Rs 472.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 263.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 114.00% to Rs 86.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.01% to Rs 1358.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 923.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales472.88263.40 80 1358.24923.90 47 OPM %11.909.76 -13.5413.87 - PBDT54.5615.18 259 154.4593.23 66 PBT46.986.72 599 123.2759.07 109 NP32.865.59 488 86.5440.44 114
