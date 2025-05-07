Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.39% to Rs 109074.75 croreNet profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 26.06% to Rs 3415.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2709.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.39% to Rs 109074.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 114086.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 57.94% to Rs 6735.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16014.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.01% to Rs 432008.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 432034.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales109074.75114086.83 -4 432008.74432034.69 0 OPM %5.314.28 -3.805.77 - PBDT5961.204756.51 25 15153.9826096.70 -42 PBT4337.963124.28 39 8999.8820500.27 -56 NP3415.442709.31 26 6735.7016014.61 -58
