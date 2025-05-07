Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 53.66% to Rs 1.71 crore

Net Loss of Shivamshree Businesses reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 53.66% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 64.49% to Rs 4.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.713.69 -54 4.1311.63 -64 OPM %-32.16-10.84 --20.82-0.17 - PBDT-0.55-0.39 -41 -0.850.03 PL PBT-0.64-0.39 -64 -0.960.03 PL NP-0.42-0.39 -8 -0.750.01 PL

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

