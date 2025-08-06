Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 9.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 9.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Sales rise 26.61% to Rs 871.60 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 9.24% to Rs 78.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 871.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 688.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales871.60688.40 27 OPM %22.1026.06 -PBDT167.10166.10 1 PBT113.70127.10 -11 NP78.6086.60 -9

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

