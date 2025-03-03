Monday, March 03, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Slides 7.65%

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd has lost 21.82% over last one month compared to 8.88% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 5.06% drop in the SENSEX

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd fell 7.65% today to trade at Rs 480.7. The BSE Healthcare index is down 0.22% to quote at 38128.73. The index is down 8.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd decreased 4.41% and NGL Fine Chem Ltd lost 4.32% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 9.06 % over last one year compared to the 0.3% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd has lost 21.82% over last one month compared to 8.88% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 5.06% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6380 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21151 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 674 on 13 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 350.02 on 04 Jun 2024.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

