Kritika Wires standalone net profit rises 51.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.53% to Rs 168.30 crore

Net profit of Kritika Wires rose 51.75% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 66.53% to Rs 168.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.