Kritika Wires standalone net profit rises 51.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.53% to Rs 168.30 croreNet profit of Kritika Wires rose 51.75% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 66.53% to Rs 168.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales168.30101.06 67 OPM %1.821.88 -PBDT3.722.37 57 PBT2.871.92 49 NP2.171.43 52
