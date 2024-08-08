Swadha Nature reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Swadha Nature reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.04 75 OPM %0-25.00 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
