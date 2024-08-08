Shelter Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 1150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.57% to Rs 0.59 croreNet profit of Shelter Infra Projects rose 1150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 68.57% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.590.35 69 OPM %47.465.71 -PBDT0.330.05 560 PBT0.310.03 933 NP0.250.02 1150
