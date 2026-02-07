KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 65.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.46% to Rs 153.23 crore

Net profit of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rose 65.04% to Rs 22.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.46% to Rs 153.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 111.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.153.23111.4720.2814.1831.6320.3325.8719.1422.6613.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News