KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 65.04% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 37.46% to Rs 153.23 croreNet profit of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rose 65.04% to Rs 22.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.46% to Rs 153.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 111.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales153.23111.47 37 OPM %20.2814.18 -PBDT31.6320.33 56 PBT25.8719.14 35 NP22.6613.73 65
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST