KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration standalone net profit rises 40.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.98% to Rs 98.94 croreNet profit of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rose 40.53% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.98% to Rs 98.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales98.9471.19 39 OPM %17.7518.95 -PBDT18.0013.15 37 PBT17.0812.14 41 NP12.108.61 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content