Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 22.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.96% to Rs 170.23 croreNet profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 22.40% to Rs 17.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 170.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 139.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales170.23139.58 22 OPM %25.0622.47 -PBDT44.6733.63 33 PBT23.2017.89 30 NP17.9214.64 22
