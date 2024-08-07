Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 22.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.96% to Rs 170.23 crore

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 22.40% to Rs 17.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 170.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 139.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.170.23139.5825.0622.4744.6733.6323.2017.8917.9214.64