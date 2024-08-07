Bosch consolidated net profit rises 13.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 4316.80 croreNet profit of Bosch rose 13.93% to Rs 466.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 409.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 4316.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4158.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4316.804158.40 4 OPM %12.0411.25 -PBDT696.30624.50 11 PBT610.70532.40 15 NP466.30409.30 14
