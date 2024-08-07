Bosch consolidated net profit rises 13.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 4316.80 crore

Net profit of Bosch rose 13.93% to Rs 466.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 409.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 4316.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4158.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4316.804158.4012.0411.25696.30624.50610.70532.40466.30409.30