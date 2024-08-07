Signpost India consolidated net profit rises 7.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.69% to Rs 100.47 crore

Net profit of Signpost India rose 7.99% to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 100.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 94.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.100.4794.1723.9218.7221.4918.1013.2214.0011.2210.39