Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.22% to Rs 40.98 croreNet profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 66.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.22% to Rs 40.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales40.9853.37 -23 OPM %6.348.02 -PBDT2.642.75 -4 PBT0.340.52 -35 NP0.280.84 -67
