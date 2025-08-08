Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.51 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.51 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales decline 18.58% to Rs 57.23 crore

Net loss of Quick Heal Technologies reported to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.58% to Rs 57.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales57.2370.29 -19 OPM %-17.003.68 -PBDT-4.047.60 PL PBT-7.004.81 PL NP-5.514.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 38.55% in the June 2025 quarter

India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 38.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Skyweb Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Skyweb Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

CL Educate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.84 crore in the June 2025 quarter

CL Educate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.84 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 80.67% in the June 2025 quarter

General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 80.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon