Ksolves India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Archidply Decor Ltd, Windsor Machines Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd and Oriental Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2025.

Ksolves India Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 374.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8323 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7242 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Decor Ltd lost 9.95% to Rs 90.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4752 shares in the past one month.

 

Windsor Machines Ltd tumbled 9.08% to Rs 312.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52583 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16578 shares in the past one month.

Prime Focus Ltd slipped 8.92% to Rs 99. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1087 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10838 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Hotels Ltd dropped 8.53% to Rs 139.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19667 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12998 shares in the past one month.

Board of KPIT Technologies approves acquisition of Caresoft's engineering solutions biz

KPIT Technologies acquires Caresoft's engineering solutions biz

Paras Defence announces strategic JV with HevenDrones Israel

Benchmarks trade with moderate losses, consumer durable shares slide

Polycab India spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 734 cr; declares dividend of Rs 35/sh

First Published: May 06 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

