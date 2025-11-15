Kumbhat Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1006.67% to Rs 1.66 croreNet profit of Kumbhat Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1006.67% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.660.15 1007 OPM %32.53100.00 -PBDT0.080.12 -33 PBT0.080.12 -33 NP0.080.08 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content