Monday, August 11, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kiri Industries allots 43.93 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Kiri Industries allots 43.93 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Kiri Industries has allotted 43,93,592 equity shares pursuant to conversion of 4393592 warrants (out of outstanding 9539038 Warrants) at an issue price of Rs. 369/- per share (including a premium of Rs. 359/-) (warrant issue price), to the promoters and members of the Promoter group, on a preferential basis.

The Company has received balance consideration of Rs. 181/- per warrant i.e. 49.0515% of the warrants issue price, aggregating to Rs. 79,52,40,152/-.

Pursuant to the aforesaid conversion, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 60,02,25,540/- divided into 60022554 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each. The new equity shares so allotted shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nestle India allots 96.41 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Nestle India allots 96.41 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Indices reclaim lost ground; Nifty ends above 24,580

Indices reclaim lost ground; Nifty ends above 24,580

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.20%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.20%

Patel Engg jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 75 cr

Patel Engg jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 75 cr

Travel Food Services consolidated net profit rises 65.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Travel Food Services consolidated net profit rises 65.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon