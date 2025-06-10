Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Consumer Products allots 4,368 equity shares

Tata Consumer Products allots 4,368 equity shares

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Under TCPL - Share Based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021

Tata Consumer Products has allotted 4,368 equity shares under the TCPL-Share Based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021. Consequently, on 09 June 2025, the Paid-up equity shares capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 98,95,06,778 divided into 98,95,06,778 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 98,95,11,146 divided into 98,95,11,146 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

Rites secures road project in Republic of Guyana

ICRA upgrades ratings of Central Bank of India to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Alkem Laboratories Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 1.36%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 1.03%, gains for third straight session

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

