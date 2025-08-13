Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SEBI says all-India market capitalisation gains 6.9% in FY25 to Rs 414 lakh crore

SEBI says all-India market capitalisation gains 6.9% in FY25 to Rs 414 lakh crore

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Annual report of Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), stated that at the end of March 31, 2025, the all-India market capitalisation expanded by 6.9% from last fiscal to Rs 414 lakh crore, ranking fifth in the world. It noted strong earning attracted more investors, leading to higher turnover in those specific stocks and the broader market. The PE ratios (trailing) for Nifty 50 fell to 21.4 at the end of March 31, 2025 from 22.9 at end of 2023-24. However, the valuation of Nifty 50 remained high compared to Brazil, China and other developed markets, except USA.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

