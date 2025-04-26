Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 14.86% in the March 2025 quarter

L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 14.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 9.61% to Rs 4022.92 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 14.86% to Rs 636.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 553.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 4022.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3670.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.95% to Rs 2643.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2320.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 15924.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13576.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4022.923670.30 10 15924.2413576.51 17 OPM %60.7055.89 -60.3559.27 - PBDT846.50721.68 17 3630.163143.80 15 PBT805.52694.02 16 3491.263029.03 15 NP636.17553.88 15 2643.662320.10 14

Tejas Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 71.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit declines 35.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit declines 27.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit rises 86.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindalco successfully delivers 10K aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

