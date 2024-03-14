Sensex (    %)
                             
Volumes soar at Sterling &amp; Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, Engineers India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 March 2024.
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd clocked volume of 3.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47157 shares. The stock lost 3.15% to Rs.498.35. Volumes stood at 18289 shares in the last session.
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd witnessed volume of 1386 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock dropped 0.28% to Rs.6,865.45. Volumes stood at 373 shares in the last session.
Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 57464 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16637 shares. The stock lost 0.55% to Rs.2,276.85. Volumes stood at 77666 shares in the last session.
Ircon International Ltd recorded volume of 18.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.99% to Rs.201.90. Volumes stood at 11.53 lakh shares in the last session.
Engineers India Ltd clocked volume of 15.8 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.62 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.53% to Rs.197.40. Volumes stood at 4.99 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

