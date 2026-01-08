Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T secures Pinaka system order from Indian Army

L&T secures Pinaka system order from Indian Army

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said it has received a supply order from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) of the Indian Army for overhaul, upgrade, and obsolescence management of the indigenous Pinaka Multi-Rocket Launcher Systems.

The program involves lifecycle support and modernization of in-service Pinaka regiments. Under the arrangement, 510 Army Base Workshop (ABW) of the Corps of EME will carry out overhauls and upgrades, while L&T, as the OEM, will supply critical spares and provide technical and quality support.

In the initial phase, L&T and 510 ABW will jointly undertake a pilot overhaul of Pinaka Launchers and Battery Command Posts, after which the remaining systems will be overhauled by 510 ABW. The initiative reinforces the public-private partnership model in defence sustenance and aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat program.

 

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company reported a 15.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore on a 10.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,983.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro shed 0.23% to Rs 4,158.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

