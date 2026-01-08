Tata Steel's India biz records 12% YoY rise in production in Q3; deliveries cross 6 million ton-mark

Tata Steel said that its India business has achieved crude steel production of 6.34 million tons in Q3 FY26, which is higher by 12% as compared with 5.69 million tons produced in Q3 FY26.

The increase in production was primarily aided by higher output at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar facilities. For 9M FY26, production was up 6% YoY to 17.2 million tons.

The company further said that improved production led to best-ever quarterly deliveries and Tata Steel India crossed the 6 million ton mark for the first time. The India deliveries increased by 14% YoY to 6.04 million tons in Q3 FY26, primarily aided by strong sales in the domestic market. For 9M FY26, deliveries rose by 6% YoY to 16.3 million tons.

Tata Steel Netherlands liquid steel production in 3Q FY26 was 1.68 million tons (down 4.6% YoY) and deliveries were 1.40 million tons (down 8.5% YoY). The company said that seasonal factors and subdued market dynamics led to lower deliveries on QoQ basis.

Tata Steel UK is serving its customers via downstream processing of purchased substrate. Deliveries for the quarter stood at 0.52 million tons. Enabling works for the EAF project have advanced and the site landscape is being reshaped for the next phase of construction.

During the quarter, Tata Steel Thailand saleable steel production was 0.31 million tons (up 19.2% YoY) and deliveries were 0.29 million tons (up 3.6% YoY). The improvement in deliveries was primarily driven by strong domestic rebar sales.

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world.

The company reported 4.19 times increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,183 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 759 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue rose by 9% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 58,689 crore during the quarter, primarily driven by higher deliveries in India and Netherlands despite drop in realisations.

The scrip fell 1.44% to currently trade at Rs 181.10 on the BSE.

