Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Technology Services announces strategic partnership with SiMa.ai

L&T Technology Services announces strategic partnership with SiMa.ai

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

L&T Technology Services announced a strategic partnership with Silicon Valley's SiMa.ai, a leader in Physical AI. This partnership aims to transform industries through cutting-edge AI-driven solutions in Mobility, Healthcare, Industrial Automation and Robotics.

This partnership integrates LTTS' deep engineering expertise and domain focus with SiMa.ai's MLSoC ONE platform and software SDK. Under this agreement, SiMa.ai will deliver industry-leading AI hardware and software solutions by leveraging LTTS' core engineering capabilities and human capital investments across key areas such as in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), AD/ADAS, Industrial Automation & Robotics and Healthcare. The joint development of breakthrough use cases in these areas will drive the expansion and broader adoption of SiMa.ai's platform.

 

SiMa.ai cements LTTS' position as a leader in AI-led ER&D solutions, said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services. By combining SiMa.ai's groundbreaking AI computing technology with our expertise in design and implementation, we are empowering clients across Robotics, Mobility, and Healthcare to accelerate time-to-market, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unparalleled value. Together, we are driving the industry forward, embedding intelligence into innovative solutions that are sustainable and scalable.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Sattva Engineering Construction constructs a solid debut

NSE SME Sattva Engineering Construction constructs a solid debut

Shree Digvijay Cement explores potential tie-up with Hi-Bond Cement

Shree Digvijay Cement explores potential tie-up with Hi-Bond Cement

India among one of the best-performing G20 nations: Piyush Goyal

India among one of the best-performing G20 nations: Piyush Goyal

Volumes spurt at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at TBO Tek Ltd counter

NSE SME Current Infraprojects builds a stellar debut

NSE SME Current Infraprojects builds a stellar debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon