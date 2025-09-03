Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME Current Infraprojects builds a stellar debut

NSE SME Current Infraprojects builds a stellar debut

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Shares of Current Infraprojects were trading at Rs 146 on the NSE, a premium of 82.50% compared with the issue price of Rs 80.

The scrip was listed at Rs 152, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 3.95% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 159.60 and a low of Rs 144.40. About 27.73 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Current Infraprojects' IPO was subscribed 352.48 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 August 2025 and it closed on 29 August 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 76 - Rs 80 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 52,25,600 shares. The promoter shareholding in the company diluted to 61.71% post- IPO from 83.95% pre-IPO.

Ahead of the IPO, Current Infraprojects on 25 August 2025, raised Rs 11.62 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.52 lakh shares at Rs 80 each to 7 anchor investors.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to invest in its wholly owned subsidiary, Current Infra Dhanbad Solar for setting up 1800 KW solar plant under RESCO Model at Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, Jharkhand, funding the working capital requirement and general corporate purpose.

Current Infraprojects is an infrastructure construction, development, operations and maintenance company with expertise across a wide range of services. It specialize in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, offering comprehensive solutions in solar EPC, electrical EPC, water EPC and civil EPC contracts, which include interior and civil works, as well as road furniture, all on a fixed sum turnkey basis.

Additionally, the infrastructure company provides specialized engineering consulting services in mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems, alongside project management consulting (PMC) services. The companys experience spans a variety of sectors, including hospitals, commercial buildings, malls and hotels. As on 31 July 2025, the company has 102 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 90.88 crore and net profit of Rs 9.45 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

