L&amp;T Technology Services Ltd spurts 1.83%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 5545.85, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.19% in last one year as compared to a 31.28% gain in NIFTY and a 25.45% gain in the Nifty IT index.
L&T Technology Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5545.85, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 22424.05. The Sensex is at 73932.72, up 1.28%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has added around 4.59% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34744.35, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.6 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5536.15, up 1.61% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is up 65.19% in last one year as compared to a 31.28% gain in NIFTY and a 25.45% gain in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 46.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

