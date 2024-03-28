Sensex (    %)
                             
MRF Ltd soars 1.2%, Gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 133397, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.66% in last one year as compared to a 31.28% gain in NIFTY and a 76.27% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
MRF Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 133397, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 22424.05. The Sensex is at 73932.72, up 1.28%. MRF Ltd has dropped around 8.68% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21146.2, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5663 shares today, compared to the daily average of 12274 shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 133412.8, up 0.95% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 62.66% in last one year as compared to a 31.28% gain in NIFTY and a 76.27% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 27.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

