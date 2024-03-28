TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 1.06%, gains for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2145.65, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 98.82% in last one year as compared to a 31.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 76.27% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2145.65, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 22424.05. The Sensex is at 73932.72, up 1.28%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has risen around 0.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21146.2, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 50.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

