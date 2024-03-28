Sensex (    %)
                             
Union Bank of India spurts 0.83%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 152.45, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 129.59% in last one year as compared to a 31.23% jump in NIFTY and a 89.86% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.
Union Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.45, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 22414.25. The Sensex is at 73914.88, up 1.26%. Union Bank of India has gained around 4.2% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6828.55, up 2.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 312.12 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 8.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

