La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit rises 59.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.22% to Rs 63.30 croreNet profit of La Tim Metal & Industries rose 59.15% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 35.22% to Rs 63.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales63.3097.72 -35 OPM %4.224.16 -PBDT3.312.35 41 PBT2.631.68 57 NP2.611.64 59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content