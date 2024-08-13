La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.70% to Rs 75.53 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of La Tim Metal & Industries rose 63.64% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.70% to Rs 75.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.75.5384.584.062.702.871.672.191.051.620.99