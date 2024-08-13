DCW standalone net profit declines 32.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 499.52 crore

Net profit of DCW declined 32.63% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 499.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 438.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.499.52438.049.0411.6834.7038.0710.1515.326.739.99